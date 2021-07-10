FIFA 22 Cover Star Revealed

✖

This year's upcoming release of FIFA 22 hasn't been revealed just yet, but as of today, those at EA Sports have given fans a little taste of the game to help tide them over. Specifically, this new teaser has come in the form of revealing the game's box art, which in turn, also shows off which real-world athlete is gracing the front cover. And if you happen to have played FIFA 21, the athlete representing the game this year is probably going to be quite familiar.

Announced by Electronic Arts today, Kylian Mbappe, who is the superstar forward for Paris Saint-Germaine, will be the cover athlete for FIFA 22 this season. This actually marks the second straight year that Mbappe will be gracing the cover as just last year, he appeared as the star for FIFA 21. Appearing on the cover in two straight years is actually an extremely rare feat and is something that typically isn't done in any of EA's sports titles, including Madden, NHL, and NBA Live. Clearly, though, EA didn't think anyone else was a better choice to don the box art this year.

Honoured to welcome back @KMbappe The #FIFA22 cover star 🌟 Stay tuned for the game-changing reveal on July 11th 👉 https://t.co/oT0kH2cJ7b pic.twitter.com/w1NABM6Fjj — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 9, 2021

When it comes to other major details on FIFA 22, well, those haven't come about just yet. Luckily, those eagerly awaiting the annualized soccer sim won't have much longer to wait. EA is actually going to be revealing its first look at gameplay from FIFA 22 later this weekend on Sunday, July 11. EA says that the reveal is going to be "game-changing", which could actually be true. This will be the first year, after all, that those who work on the game will likely be able to take full advantage of the next-gen hardware that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X offer.

At the moment, we still don't know when FIFA 22 will be launching, but we should find out in just a few short days. Until then, you can plan to pick up the game later this year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch.