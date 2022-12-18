FIFA 23 Accurately Predicts World Cup Winner Again

For the fourth consecutive time, EA Sports has accurately predicted the winner of the World Cup thanks to FIFA 23. Prior to the start of the 2022 World Cup, EA revealed that it ran a simulation of the world's biggest soccer tournament within its annualized video game to see which country would be left standing. And while not every aspect of the prediction ended up being spot-on, FIFA 23 was able to get the winner correct.

Within the past hour, Argentina officially defeated France to win the 2022 World Cup. The final match between the two remaining countries ended up being one of the best in the history of the tournament, with Argentina finally pulling out the victory thanks to penalty kicks. Despite France's Kylian Mbappe having a hat trick within the game, Argentina was able to hold on and deliver superstar striker Lionel Messi his first World Cup title and the country's first since 1986.

All the way back in early November, FIFA 23 revealed that it expected Argentina to be the winner of the World Cup this year. Although FIFA 23's simulation had Argentina defeating Brazil in the final match, the fact that the popular video game was able to once again determine the eventual winner is pretty surprising. This is only amplified by the fact that the FIFA series has been able to now consecutively guess the World Cup winners in 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022.

Given how accurate FIFA has been for over a decade at this point, it seems like fans should heed the franchise's prediction when the World Cup rolls around once again in 2026. And in an age where sports betting has become bigger than ever, simply paying attention to FIFA's own simulation of the World Cup could make many big winners.

Are you surprised to see that FIFA 23 has continued the franchise's trend of predicting the eventual World Cup winner? And what'd you think about that World Cup final as a whole? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.