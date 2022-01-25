Huge Final Fantasy 14 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

A substantial new Final Fantasy XIV — also known as Final Fantasy 14 or FFXIV — update is live on all platforms alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything Square Enix has done to the game with the update. There’s not a single big takeaway from the new 6.09 update, but Paladins and Dancers have come out the big winners.
At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear what the file size of the update is, as Square Enix does not disclose it. Be prepared for a big download though, as the meaty patch notes suggest it could be a significant download.
Below, you can check out the update’s official and complete patch notes, courtesy of the game’s official website:
PALADIN
- Spirits Within – Potency has been increased to 270 from 250
- Expiacion – Potency has been increased to 340 from 300
- Blade of Faith – Potency has been increased to 420 from 250
- Blade of Truth – Potency has been increased to 500 from 350
- Blade of Valour – Potency has been increased to 580 from 420
MARAUDER / WARRIOR
- Tomahawk – Potency has been increased from to 150 from 100
MONK
- Phantom Rush – Potency has been increased from to 1,150 from 1,000
DRAGOON
- Dragon Sight – Range has been extended to 30 yalms from 12 yalms, targeted party members no longer need to stay within 12 yalms to get the effects of Left Eye, and the channelling animation between a Dragoon and their alley has been removed
- Raiden Thrust – Potency has been increased to 280 from 260
- Stardiver – Potency has been increased to 620 from 500
- Heavens’ Thrust – Combo potency has been increased to 480 from 430
- Chaotic Spring – Combo potency has been increased to 260 from 240, while the tear combo potency has been increased from 280 to 300
ROGUE / NINJA
- Spinning Edge – Potency has been increased to 210 from 200
- Gust Slash – Potency has been increased to 160 from 140, while the combo potency has been increased to 320 from 300
- Aeolian Edge – Potency has been increased to 140 from 120, rear-attack potency has been increased to 200 from 180, combo potency has been increased to 360 from 340, and rear-combo potency has been increased to 420 from 400
- Armour Crush – Potency has been increased to 140 from 120, flank-attack potency has been increased to 200 from 180, combo potency has been increased to 340 from 320, and flank-combo potency has been increased to 400 from 380
- Hyosho Ranryu – Potency has been increased to 1,300 from 1,200
SAMURAI
- Hakaze – Potency has been increased to 180 from 150
- Jinpu – Combo potency has been increased to 280 from 250
- Shifu – Combo potency has been increased to 280 from 250
- Ogi Namikiri – Potency has been increased to 900 from 800
- Kaeshi: Namikiri – Potency has been increased to 1,350 from 1,200
MACHINIST
- Drill – Potency has been increased to 570 from 550
- Air Anchor – Potency has been increased to 570 from 550
- Chain Saw – Potency has been increased to 570 from 550
DANCER
- Cascade – Potency has been increased to 220 from 180
- Fountain – Combo potency has been increased to 280 from 240
- Reverse Cascade – Potency has been increased to 280 from 240
- Fountainfall – Potency has been increased to 340 from 300
- Technical Finish – Four Steps potency has been increased to 1,200 from 1,080
THAUMATURGE / BLACK MAGE
- Fire III – Potency has been increased to 260 from 240
- Blizzard III – Potency has been increased to 260 from 240
- Blizzard IV – Potency has been increased to 310 from 300
- Fire IV – Potency has been increased to 310 from 300
- Xenoglossy – Potency has been increased to 760 from 660
SUMMONER
- Astral Impulse – Potency has been increased to 440 from 430
- Ruby Rite – Potency has been increased to 450 from 430
- Fountain of Fire – Potency has been increasedto 540 from 520
RESOLVED ISSUES
- An issue wherein audio crackling and stuttering occurred under certain conditions. For players who continue to experience audio playback issues after the release of Patch 6.08, we ask that you consider disabling DualSense / DUALSHOCK 4 functionality.
- An issue in the battle against Proto-Omega in the dungeon the Stigma Dreamscape wherein Guided Missile and Chemical Missile did not select targets correctly.
- An issue wherein the ninja PvE action Phantom Kamaitachi and the scholar PvE action Consolation could be dragged from the Actions list of the Actions & Traits menu.
- An issue wherein the effect of the white mage PvE action Thin Air was not applied to instant cast spells executed immediately after activating Thin Air.
- An issue wherein the description of the reaper trait Enhanced Arcane Crest was incorrect. This issue did not affect the functionality of this trait.
- An issue wherein the reaper PvP action Arcane Crest did not grant the Crest of Time Returned effect to party members further than 1 yalm away.
- An issue when spearfishing wherein fish were not counted as caught despite the capture animation being displayed.
- An issue wherein the item Dance Pole could be sold to NPC vendors.
- An issue wherein the graphics of male Viera were not displayed correctly when moving while under the effect of the Transporting status.
- An issue when using Group Pose as a sage with a weapon drawn wherein certain emotes in the Special category did not function properly.
- An issue wherein the graphics for the NPC Kochacha were not displayed correctly.
- An issue wherein the NPC Cocobuki was not displayed under certain conditions.
- An issue wherein the sound effects played in certain areas of Old Sharlayan were incorrect.