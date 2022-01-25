Huge Final Fantasy 14 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

A substantial new Final Fantasy XIV — also known as Final Fantasy 14 or FFXIV — update is live on all platforms alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything Square Enix has done to the game with the update. There’s not a single big takeaway from the new 6.09 update, but Paladins and Dancers have come out the big winners.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear what the file size of the update is, as Square Enix does not disclose it. Be prepared for a big download though, as the meaty patch notes suggest it could be a significant download.

Below, you can check out the update’s official and complete patch notes, courtesy of the game’s official website:

PALADIN

Spirits Within – Potency has been increased to 270 from 250

Expiacion – Potency has been increased to 340 from 300

Blade of Faith – Potency has been increased to 420 from 250

Blade of Truth – Potency has been increased to 500 from 350

Blade of Valour – Potency has been increased to 580 from 420

MARAUDER / WARRIOR

Tomahawk – Potency has been increased from to 150 from 100

MONK

Phantom Rush – Potency has been increased from to 1,150 from 1,000

DRAGOON

Dragon Sight – Range has been extended to 30 yalms from 12 yalms, targeted party members no longer need to stay within 12 yalms to get the effects of Left Eye, and the channelling animation between a Dragoon and their alley has been removed

Raiden Thrust – Potency has been increased to 280 from 260

Stardiver – Potency has been increased to 620 from 500

Heavens’ Thrust – Combo potency has been increased to 480 from 430

Chaotic Spring – Combo potency has been increased to 260 from 240, while the tear combo potency has been increased from 280 to 300

ROGUE / NINJA

Spinning Edge – Potency has been increased to 210 from 200

Gust Slash – Potency has been increased to 160 from 140, while the combo potency has been increased to 320 from 300

Aeolian Edge – Potency has been increased to 140 from 120, rear-attack potency has been increased to 200 from 180, combo potency has been increased to 360 from 340, and rear-combo potency has been increased to 420 from 400

Armour Crush – Potency has been increased to 140 from 120, flank-attack potency has been increased to 200 from 180, combo potency has been increased to 340 from 320, and flank-combo potency has been increased to 400 from 380

Hyosho Ranryu – Potency has been increased to 1,300 from 1,200

SAMURAI

Hakaze – Potency has been increased to 180 from 150

Jinpu – Combo potency has been increased to 280 from 250

Shifu – Combo potency has been increased to 280 from 250

Ogi Namikiri – Potency has been increased to 900 from 800

Kaeshi: Namikiri – Potency has been increased to 1,350 from 1,200

MACHINIST

Drill – Potency has been increased to 570 from 550

Air Anchor – Potency has been increased to 570 from 550

Chain Saw – Potency has been increased to 570 from 550

DANCER

Cascade – Potency has been increased to 220 from 180

Fountain – Combo potency has been increased to 280 from 240

Reverse Cascade – Potency has been increased to 280 from 240

Fountainfall – Potency has been increased to 340 from 300

Technical Finish – Four Steps potency has been increased to 1,200 from 1,080

THAUMATURGE / BLACK MAGE

Fire III – Potency has been increased to 260 from 240

Blizzard III – Potency has been increased to 260 from 240

Blizzard IV – Potency has been increased to 310 from 300

Fire IV – Potency has been increased to 310 from 300

Xenoglossy – Potency has been increased to 760 from 660

SUMMONER

Astral Impulse – Potency has been increased to 440 from 430

Ruby Rite – Potency has been increased to 450 from 430

Fountain of Fire – Potency has been increasedto 540 from 520

