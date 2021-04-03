Square Enix Shows Off First Final Fantasy 14 PS5 Gameplay

✖

Final Fantasy XIV is coming to the PlayStation 5, and it won’t be much longer now until players are able to test out that version of the game through an open beta planned for this month. Ahead of that date, Square Enix showed off our first look at gameplay from Final Fantasy XIV’s PlayStation 5 version during a special stream conducted this week. Impressive load times and other features made possible by the next-gen version of the game were highlighted throughout the stream to show players what waits for them in the open beta and beyond.

You can check out the PlayStation 5 gameplay below (thanks, Gematsu) with commentary from Naoki Yoshida, the game’s producer and director. The gameplay starts at around an hour and 19 minutes into the stream and starts out slow at first before showing off some of the noteworthy changes in this version of the game.

As Square Enix highlighted in the past, the faster load times are just one of the changes PlayStation 5 owners can look forward to. The game will also support different 4K display configurations and new, high-res UI assets which were featured in the stream. There’ll be more trophies for players to earn if you’ve gotten all or most of the ones already in Final Fantasy XIV, and for those who’ve enjoyed seeing the DualSense controller’s features used in other games, you’ll be happy to hear that the Final Fantasy game will support haptic feedback as well.

If you’ve watched over the PlayStation 5 footage and are excited to hop into Final Fantasy XIV’s open beta for that version, you can do so starting on April 13th when the first half of the game’s next update, Patch 5.5, releases. For those who already own the Final Fantasy game, you’ll be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free by finding the listing in the PlayStation Store. If you don’t yet have the game but want to see what all the fuss is about, you can navigate to the game’s store listing on the PlayStation 5 to find a free trial.

The PlayStation 5 version does not have a full release date, but it’ll be released immediately after the open beta ends which will presumably end whenever Square Enix is satisfied with what it’s seen.