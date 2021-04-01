Final Fantasy 14 Reveals How to Join PS5 Open Beta and PS5 Service Launch Window

✖

Square Enix is getting closer to releasing Final Fantasy XIV on PlayStation 5, and now we have new details on how to join the open beta for the PS5 version and when the official PS5 launch rollout will take place. Square Enix released a new breakdown of how to join the open beta depending on which version of Final Fantasy XIV you currently own, though the good news is that regardless of which version you have you will be able to use your existing characters and game data during the open beta (via Nibel). Players who dive in will get a glimpse of the faster loading times, increased frame rates, haptic feedback, and more, and the open beta will launch on Tuesday, April 13th alongside Patch 5.5.

Before we get there though we have to talk about the service rollout on PS5. Square Enix says that the timing of the start of the "PlayStation 5 version will be determined based on the progress of the open beta test and will begin immediately upon conclusion of the test." All game data from the beta will be transferred over to the new version, and you won't have to redownload the PS5 version when it launches either.

Here is how to participate in the PS5 Open Beta for each edition of the game.

PlayStation 4 Package Edition Users

1. On your PlayStation 5, sign in with the PlayStation Network account you are using to play the PlayStation 4 version.

2. Visit PlayStation Store on your PlayStation®5 and navigate to the FINAL FANTASY XIV store page.

3. On the store page, press the […] button and select “FINAL FANTASY XIV PS5 Upgrade Edition (Beta Version)” to proceed with the download. A game disc is not required when using this download version.

4. Once the download is complete, launch the PlayStation 5 version of FINAL FANTASY XIV from the FINAL FANTASY XIV game screen.

* You will have access to the same game content as you do on the PlayStation 4 version.

* Game time is required to play and can be added via the FINAL FANTASY XIV: Mog Station.

PlayStation 4 Digital Download Users

Users who are currently playing the digital download version will be able to upgrade directly to the PlayStation 5 version without visiting the PlayStation Store first.

1. On your PlayStation 5, sign in with the PlayStation Network account you are using to play the PlayStation 4 version.

2. Select “FINAL FANTASY XIV” from the Game Library menu.

3. Select the “PS5 Upgrade Edition (Beta Version)” icon on the right side of the game screen.

4. On the store page, press the […] button and select “FINAL FANTASY XIV PS5 Upgrade Edition (Beta Version)” to proceed with the download.

5. Once the download is complete, launch the PlayStation 5 version of FINAL FANTASY XIV from the FINAL FANTASY XIV game screen.

* You will have access to the same game content as you do on the PlayStation 4 version.

* Game time is required to play and can be added via the FINAL FANTASY XIV: Mog Station.

PlayStation 5 users who are new to FINAL FANTASY XIV

1. Visit PlayStation Store on your PlayStation 5 and navigate to the FINAL FANTASY XIV store page.

2. On the store page, press the […] button and select “FINAL FANTASY XIV Free Trial” to download the Free Trial client.

3. Once the download is complete, launch the PlayStation 5 version of FINAL FANTASY XIV from the FINAL FANTASY XIV game screen.

* You will be able to play the same game content that is available to free trial accounts.

Will you be checking out the Final Fantasy XIV open beta? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!