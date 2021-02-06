Final Fantasy XIV: New Expansion, PS5 Version, and More Revealed

✖

Today, Square Enix announced Final Fantasy XIV: Enderwalker, the newest patch 6.0 expansion coming to Final Fantasy XIV sometime this fall via the PS4, PC, and PS5. And of course, with the new expansion coming to PS5, so is the game proper. During the special new Final Fantasy XIV Announcement Showcase, Square Enix revealed all of this, and accompanied it with new trailers which can be seen further down the article.

The announcements didn't stop there though. Square Enix also relayed word of an open beta for the PS5 version of the game, which is scheduled to begin on April 13 and release alongside patch 5.5. Not long after this, the full version of the game will come to the PS5, but right now, Square Enix hasn't divulged how soon after this. We know the game will come to PS5 before this fall, but that's all we know.

As for Endwalker, it will be the end of the 6.0 expansion, but Square Enix has confirmed the game will continue on after this with a brand new adventure that's separate from the Hydaelyn and Zodiark saga.

"Onward and upward… ever greater adventures await the Warrior of Light," reads the expansion's official synopsis. "What were the Final Days that brought the mighty Ancients to the knees? To uncover myriad secrets -- of Hydaelyn, Zodiark, and deeper mysteries still -- the Warrior of Light embarks on a journey to the moon. The long-awaited conclusion to the tale of gods light and dark! Curiouser and curiouser… burning questions remain! What brought about the Final Days? What became of Hydaelyn and Zodiark? What will be the Garlean Empire’s fate? What is Zenos and Fandaniel’s aim? What is to be found on the moon?"

Below, you can check out both the reveal trailer for Endwalker and the new trailer for the game's PS5 version, courtesy of PlayStation:

Final Fantasy XIV is available via the PC and PS4, and soon will be available via the PS5 as well. At the moment of publishing, no other platforms have been announced. Meanwhile, for more details on the expansion, the game's PS5 version, and the aforementioned open beta, click here.