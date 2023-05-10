Final Fantasy 16 PS5 Bundle Is Up for Pre-Order on Amazon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The PlayStation 5 Final Fantasy XVI bundle officially launched on May 4th, but if you were waiting for Amazon to put up their pre-orders, the time is now. You can grab the console bundle here on Amazon for $559.99. It includes a digital voucher for the Square Enix game, but keep in mind that the console itself is the standard white version.

You can also grab the Final Fantasy XVI PS5 bundle here at GameStop and here at Best Buy at the time of writing. It will be available on June 22nd.

"The 16th standalone entry in the legendary Final Fantasy series marks a darker turn for the RPG franchise, with a complex tale of revenge, power struggles and unavoidable tragedy," says the game's official description from Square Enix. The highly-anticipated RPG went gold back in March and is slated to drop on June 22nd. A Final Fantasy 16 gameplay showcase was unveiled last month at Sony's PlayStation State of Play event. You can keep tabs on all of the latest news about the game right here.

Final Fantasy XVI will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive at launch, but in a conversation with the Japanese iteration of PlayStation Blog, Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida directly addressed the rumors and reports about the game's potential release on PC. In short, Yoshida made clear that Final Fantasy XVI will only be a timed exclusive to PS5 for a period of six months. After this window passes, the game will be free to then come to PC. As Yoshida went on to stress, though, fans shouldn't naturally expect that Final Fantasy XVI will come to PC the moment that its PS5 exclusivity runs out.

"First of all, it is true that Final Fantasy XVI is a six-month limited time exclusive on the PS5 platform. However, it is a completely different story that the PC version will be released in half a year. I will make it clear: the PC version will not come out in half a year," Yoshida said plainly. "Of course, I would like to release a PC version at some point so that everyone can play as many games as possible. However, even if we start optimizing the PC version after the PS5 version comes out, we won't be able to optimize it in half a year, so it won't come out in a short span of half a year. I would like to release it eventually, and I think I will, but I am not at the stage where I can say when."