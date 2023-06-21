Final Fantasy 16 Ultimate Soundtrack Box Set Is Available to Pre-Order on Amazon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Final Fantasy 16 is likely to be a gorgeous game with a gorgeous soundtrack from composer Masayoshi Soken, so dumping the tracks on a streaming service and calling it a day simply won't do. Die hard fans also have the option of getting a CD box set with 8 discs, a booklet, and a slipcase that are dripping with custom art.

Note that the 8th disc is a bonus offering that's exclusive to this set, and it includes extra material – like music from cutscenes. Strangely, the theme song by Kenshi Yonezu, "Tsuki Wo Miteita – Moongazing" is not included.

Pre-orders for the Final Fantasy XVI soundtrack set are live here on Amazon for $99.99 with a release date set for July 28th. If you want even more art from the game, you might also want to check out The Art of Final Fantasy XVI in hardcover ($39.99) and the Final Fantasy XVI Poster Collection ($34.99). Finally, you can pre-order the Final Fantasy XVI and the PS5 console bundle here on Amazon.

"The 16th standalone entry in the legendary Final Fantasy series marks a darker turn for the RPG franchise, with a complex tale of revenge, power struggles and unavoidable tragedy," says the game's official description from Square Enix. "Final Fantasy XVI reimagines the series' iconic summons as Eikons. These deadly creatures are housed within Dominants, men and women who inherit their immense power at birth – whether they like it or not.

Eikons are the most powerful beings in Valisthea, a land where six powerful realms have emerged thanks to the power of the Mothercrystals. The aether provided by these towering mountains of crystal powers the magicks that have allowed these nations to thrive for many years — but now a mysterious Blight threatens to disrupt their uneasy alliance. Play as Clive Rosfield, First Shield of Rosaria and guardian of his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of the Eikon Phoenix, in this epic action RPG from a team of Final Fantasy veterans."

The highly-anticipated RPG is slated to drop on June 22nd on the PS5. Square Enix has also hinted that a PC version will likely be released down the road. You can check out our initial impressions of Final Fantasy 16 right here.