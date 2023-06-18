Square Enix Asks Fans Not to Spoil Final Fantasy 16 After Copies Release Early

A few days ago, it was revealed that physical copies of Final Fantasy XVI released ahead of time, and are now in the hands of some players. Naturally, this has led to frustration among series fans, particularly those hoping to avoid spoilers. Square Enix has now addressed the early release online, pledging a "thorough investigation into illegitimate acquisitions and are acting to limit this." The company also asked fans that do end up with copies not to spoil any aspects of the game. It's unclear how successful Square Enix will be, but the publisher will seek to have these spoilers removed.

"For those who receive a copy ahead of launch, we kindly ask that you do not share any aspect of the game; including screenshots, videos, and livestreams, until Final Fantasy XVI has officially launched," the company wrote on Twitter. "Our priority is to ensure that the full game experience is not spoiled for our fans, and to do that we will be taking down any images, videos, or streams published ahead of launch day."

It's not unheard of for physical copies of a game to release a couple of days early, but a week ahead of time is pretty notable. The main campaign for Final Fantasy XVI will apparently last about 35 hours, and it's not inconceivable that some of those that already have the game could finish it before launch. Even if Square Enix manages to get spoilers taken down from sites like Twitter and YouTube, it won't be an immediate process, and hundreds could see these spoilers before the game is even made available.

Hopefully those that did manage to get a copy of Final Fantasy XVI will keep their fellow fans in mind. It can be pretty upsetting to have something big and exciting spoiled ahead of time; imagine how some fans would feel if the death of Aerith was spoiled before Final Fantasy VII even released! With Final Fantasy XVI set to release on PlayStation 5 on June 22nd, fans won't have to wait much longer to experience the game for themselves.

