Final Fantasy 16 Star Wants to Return to the Role

In Final Fantasy XVI, the voice of main character Clive Rosfield is provided by actor Ben Starr. While Starr has previously appeared in games like Quantum Break and A Way Out, it seems he's become pretty attached to the role of Clive. In an appearance on the Video Games Chronicle podcast, Starr revealed his hope to return to the character in some capacity. It's unclear if Starr is thinking about a full on sequel to the game, an appearance in a spin-off, or even an animated special like Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children. Either way, it seems Starr would be down to return to the character in "whatever thing."

"If anyone asked me to do Clive again, I would jump at the chance," Starr told VGC. "I feel such a personal attachment to him, as I said, and so if someone said we would like Clive to be involved in whatever thing, I would go, 'yes, please let me do it' because I feel a responsibility to do that."

Starr's voice will be heard as Clive again later this year when The Rising Tide DLC is released. The Rising Tide is the second DLC in Final Fantasy XVI's Expansion Pass, and is expected to arrive in spring 2024.

Final Fantasy Sequels

When the Final Fantasy franchise first started out, there wasn't such a thing as a "direct sequel." Instead, each numbered entry in the series offered a whole new world for players to explore, with some returning elements such as Cactuars, Chocobos, and Moogles. That tradition has continued for decades, but Square Enix started to become a bit more flexible starting with the release of Final Fantasy X-2 in 2003. That was the first time that a Final Fantasy game received its own direct sequel, and it wasn't the last time it happened, either. If there's enough demand, it's possible Final Fantasy XVI could get its own sequel, continuing Clive's story.

Even if Clive doesn't return in a direct sequel, it's possible the character could show up elsewhere. In addition to sequels, Square Enix has been more willing to pursue Final Fantasy spin-offs over the last few decades, including games like World of Final Fantasy. Hopefully Square Enix will give Starr his chance to come back!

Final Fantasy XVI Platforms

Final Fantasy XVI released in 2023 as a timed exclusive on PlayStation 5. A PC version has been confirmed, but no other platforms have been announced by Square Enix. Recently, rumors have started to circulate about a version for Xbox Series X|S. At this time, nothing has been confirmed, but Xbox boss Phil Spencer previously revealed his desire to work "closely with Square Enix on future games," following the Xbox release of Final Fantasy XIV.

Would you like to see Clive return in a sequel to Final Fantasy XVI? Do you think his story should continue? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!