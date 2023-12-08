Final Fantasy 16 Releases Echoes of the Fallen DLC

Final Fantasy 16 launched over the summer and was a success for developer Square Enix. At tonight's The Game Awards, the team announced that fans have two full DLC expansions to look forward to over the next several months. Echoes of the Fallen and The Rising Tide will bring all-new adventures to Final Fantasy 16, and the best part is that Echoes of the Fallen is out today. It's worth noting that both expansions will require an extra purchase. That said, Square Enix does offer a Final Fantasy 16 Expansion Pass, which will get you both chapters at a discounted price.

What is Final Fantasy XVI: Echoes of the Fallen

The trailer for Echoes of the Fallen begins with an older woman placing "some sort of crystal" on a table and a voice-over talking about weapons being forged. Then, we see several shots of what seems like an ancient city before settling in on Clive and his party. Officially, the DLC is described as "a whole new story, battles, weapons, accessories, level cap and more. Players will follow Clive and his friends during their investigations as they encounter a group of suspicious traders, leading them to a long-abandoned Fallen tower known as the Sagespire. There, they will unravel the terrible secrets that await within."

On top of that, players who purchase the DLC or the Expansion Pass will get access to the iconic Buster Sword that was originally used by Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy 7 and a chip-tune version of "Away," which you can use as background music in the hideaway.

Final Fantasy XVI: The Rising Tide Release Date

There is less known about The Rising Tide, which makes sense considering it's still a ways off. The second DLC is currently set to release sometime in spring 2024. The team hasn't revealed too much about what players can expect from this DLC, but they did say that it "will bring new challenges and more, including the confrontation between Clive and the legendary Eikon, Leviathan."

It's worth mentioning that Final Fantasy 16 is currently on sale on the PlayStation Store until December 11 to celebrate the game being nominated for several awards at The Game Awards. If you haven't picked it up yet, now is a great time to do so. Not only are you getting it at a discount, but you can roll right into the new DLC. Plus, the surprise announcement will undoubtedly help tide you over until Final Fantasy VII Rebirth releases next year if you're one of the many players waiting for the game that won Most Anticipated at The Game Awards.

Final Fantasy 16 is available now on PlayStation 5. A PC version is in the works, but a release date hasn't been announced just yet.