Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide DLC Length Revealed

At The Game Awards last week, Final Fantasy 16 developer Square Enix announced that the latest game in the long-running franchise was getting two pieces of DLC content. The best part of that reveal was that the first bit of DLC, Echoes of the Fallen, was released that same night. However, players quickly realized that Echoes was only a small piece of content, adding just a few extra hours of gameplay. That doesn't make it bad, by any means, but anyone hoping for more to do in Final Fantasy 16 will be happy to hear that the next DLC, The Rising Tide, will have a much more substantial hour count when it launches next year.

Thanks to an interview from Famitsu, we now know that the team is targeting a roughly 10-hour runtime for The Rising Tide. The DLC is due out next spring, but Square Enix has yet to lock down a firmer launch date. Thus far, we don't know too much about what's coming with The Rising Tide, but the trailer did show that players will fight against Leviathan in a new Eikon battle. The developers also promise "new challenges and more," but again, the team is holding back most of its cards in regards to the second DLC's release.

Final Fantasy 16 PC Launch Information

Read our interview with Final Fantasy XVI DLC Director Takeo Kujiraoka as he reveals what to expect from #FF16 Echoes of the Fallen and The Rising Tide: https://t.co/LEETz7SIyO pic.twitter.com/YHsTfrJxqv — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) December 8, 2023

The Famitsu interview also delved into the upcoming PC version. Unfortunately, anyone hoping for a release date will have to wait "a little longer" to hear anything about that. The team also wasn't ready to say if the PC version will include the DLC, though that does seem likely given how releases like this usually go. However, producer Naoki Yoshida did confirm that players will need to have an SSD in their system if they want to play FF16 on PC.

At this point, most PC users probably already meet that requirement, but it's definitely good to see Square Enix getting ahead of things to make users aware. If you don't have an SSD in your system, you won't be able to play FF16 on PC. Square Enix hasn't given an exact specification for which SSD it recommends, but that will probably drop relatively soon. After all, Final Fantasy 16's PS5 exclusivity ends on December 31. Square might not announce the PC version immediately, but fans probably won't have to wait much longer to get the release date.

Final Fantasy 16 is available now on PlayStation 5. Echoes of the Chain is also out now, and The Rising Tide is set to come next spring.