New Final Fantasy 16 Announcements Teased for 2023

Final Fantasy XVI looks to be one of PlayStation 5's biggest exclusives in 2023. The RPG won't release until June, but Square Enix has stated that more information will be revealed in the months leading up to its release. The game's Japanese Twitter account promised just that in a new Tweet featuring some previously released art of the main characters. The game's release might seem pretty far away, but hopefully Square Enix will find ways to get fans excited in the months leading up to it!

The Tweet from the game's Japanese Twitter account can be found embedded below.

There's a lot we still don't know about Final Fantasy XVI, but this year has seen several details revealed about the game. Last month, director Hiroshi Takai revealed that the game's campaign will take about 35-40 hours to complete. Takai was quick to note that the number should grow to about 70 hours if players take their time completing the game's extra content. The game is also the first main series entry to receive an M for Mature rating from the ESRB, based on language and content. It's pretty shocking to see, and it should give fans an idea of what to expect from the title when it releases next year.

While there's still several months until Final Fantasy XVI's release, Final Fantasy fans will have other things to enjoy in 2023. Square Enix recently revealed that the highly-anticipated Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters will finally release on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Fans have been begging to see those games appear on consoles, and Square Enix is finally making it happen. The remasters don't have a release date beyond "2023," but hopefully they'll release ahead of Final Fantasy XVI to tide fans over.

Final Fantasy XVI is set to release June 22nd, exclusively on PlayStation 5. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Final Fantasy XVI? Do you plan on picking up the PS5 game on day one? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!