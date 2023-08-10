Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis Release Date Announced

Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis will be releasing on September 7th on both iOS and Android platforms. Pre-registration for the game has been available for some time now, and more than 1 million people have already done so. Square Enix will be giving out rewards to all players for every tier it passes in pre-registrations, and there are just two tiers left: one for 1.2 million players, and another for 1.5 million. For those on the fence about the game, it should be a nice incentive to give Ever Crisis a shot!

Square Enix's release date announcement can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Readers interested in pre-registering for the game can do so right here.

Release Date Announcement!



FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS will be officially released on iOS and Android on September 7 2023! Don't forget to pre-register now!



Pre-registration: https://t.co/k7x3hnUBgF #FF7EC #FF7EverCrisis #FF7 pic.twitter.com/5GLzXA2LGN — FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS_EN｜FF7EC (@FFVII_EC_EN) August 10, 2023

For those unfamiliar with Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, the RPG is being described as "another possibility for a remake." Ever Crisis will pull elements from both Final Fantasy VII and Crisis Core, as well as other connected works, such as Advent Children and Dirge of Cerberus. Chapters will be released in an episodic format, and players intimately familiar with all things connected to Final Fantasy VII can also look forward to new story elements, as well. The game is free-to-play, but there will be Gacha elements as well, which is where some of those pre-registration bonuses come into play.

Final Fantasy VII is often considered one of the greatest video games of all-time, and resulted in greater awareness of the series. Since releasing for PlayStation in 1997, Final Fantasy VII has remained incredibly popular, so it's not surprising that there's a lot of early interest in Ever Crisis. Unfortunately, not all Final Fantasy VII spin-offs have seen similar appeal, as Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier lasted just over a year on mobile platforms. It will be interesting to see if Ever Crisis will find more success in that regard, and if Square Enix can keep players invested!

Are you planning to check out Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis? Have you pre-registered for the game yet? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!