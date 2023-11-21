Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Reveals New Combat Details

When Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launches next year, the game's combat system will include Synergy Abilities, which are basically attacks where two of the game's heroes "unleash a synchronized assault." On the game's official Twitter account, Square Enix revealed a pair of new screenshots from the game. In the first one, Cloud and Tifa use their Synergy Ability Relentless Rush, and in the second, Barret and Red XIII can be seen using Overfang. In addition to the Synergy Abilities, Square Enix has also revealed several other details about the combat system, including some changes from Final Fantasy VII Remake.

The new images can be found below.

(Photo: Square Enix)

(Photo: Square Enix)

Synergy Abilities

Naturally, a lot of fans are curious to see what other Synergy Abilities appear in the game, and what unique pairings the developers have come up with. Today marks 100 days until the game's February 29th release date, and it's clear that many fans are getting excited to see what Square Enix has to offer. While Final Fantasy VII Remake was highly-anticipated, the potential changes brought about by the end of that game might have made Final Fantasy VII Rebirth even more exciting. The end of that game revealed that Zack Fair is now alive, despite dying prior to the events of the original Final Fantasy VII. While Zack hasn't been officially revealed as a playable character yet, it seems highly likely he will be, and we could see some interesting Synergy Abilities as a result. While team-ups with Cloud and Yuffie would be interesting, one with Zack and Aerith would make the most sense.

Aerith and Red XIII

In addition to the information about Synergy Abilities, Square Enix has also revealed some new details about how Aerith and Red XIII will play in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Aerith now has the ability Ward Shift, which allows her to "instantaneously warp to any sigils she has created, allowing her to move about the field with ease and maximize the impact of her magic." Basically, it sounds like Aerith will have much better mobility than she did in Final Fantasy VII Remake. Of course, some fans on social media have already joked that it would be nice if Aerith can warp away from a sharp object that might be waiting for her at the end of the game!

While Red XIII appeared in Final Fantasy VII Remake, he was not previously playable. That will change in the follow-up game, and players will be able to use his claws to slash foes. The character's physical attacks and evasiveness will get a boost when he enters vengeance mode. A vengeance gauge fills as Red XIII blocks incoming attacks, and once full, vengeance mode can be used. That addition could make him one of the more unique playable characters in the game!

How do you feel about these changes to the combat in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth? Do you plan on checking out the game next year? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!