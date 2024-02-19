Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Director Hints at Third Game's Release Window

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is just around the corner, and when it releases, it will mark the second chapter in a trilogy remaking the original Final Fantasy VII. The first of these chapters was Final Fantasy VII Remake, which was released in 2020. Square Enix has not revealed any information on when the third chapter will be made available, but Rebirth co-director Naoki Hamaguchi recently addressed the game in an interview with Julien Chieze. In the interview, Hamaguchi stated that the team has "made progress on the script and we are thinking about certain developments."

Hamaguchi went on to note that he thinks the team is "in the same situation today" as it was when development wrapped on Final Fantasy VII Remake four years ago. That would seem to imply that there will be a similar wait between Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and the final game. It remains to be seen whether that will be the case, but it seems like things are moving along nicely.

Everything We Know About Final Fantasy VII Chapter 3

With Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's release still being more than a week away, there's very little known about the third game in the trilogy. We do know where the second chapter leaves off: it will end with the events at The Forgotten Capital. That gives us some idea when Chapter 3 picks up, but we also don't know how things will play out in this new trilogy. Final Fantasy VII Remake started out fairly close to the events in the original Final Fantasy VII, but by the end of the game, things had changed quite a bit, with the introduction of the Whispers, and the revelation that Zack Fair is somehow alive and well. This has led to a lot of speculation that things will drastically change in Rebirth.

It's worth noting that Square Enix has already confirmed some changes that will happen in the third game. In the original Final Fantasy VII, the heroes reached Wutai before The Forgotten Capital. Those events should have been in Rebirth, but co-director Tetsuya Nomura revealed in a PlayStation Blog interview last year that those events will now take place in the third game. We don't know why that change was made, but it likely came as a result of the death of Reno's Japanese voice actor, Keiji Fujiwara.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Release Date

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is set to release February 29th on PlayStation 5. When the game is finally in the hands of players, we should have a much better idea where the story is heading, and just how much different things will be from the original game. The developers have an opportunity to drastically change some of the original game's key events, and fans have spent four long years speculating about what's going to happen. Rebirth will give fans some closure, but they probably won't know how the story ends until 2028 at the earliest!

[H/T: GamesRadar+]