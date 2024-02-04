Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Actress Asks Fans to "Be Open-Minded"

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is just a few weeks away from release, and the Square Enix RPG might be one of the year's most highly-anticipated games. Fans are very eager to see how the next chapter in the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy will play out, and there's also a bit of anxiety about the narrative, as there are hints that the game could majorly deviate from the 1997 original. On the publisher's official website, Square Enix shared a new interview with actress Britt Baron, who plays the role of Tifa Lockheart. When asked about what message she'd like to share with fans, Baron asked that they keep an open mind.

"My message to fans is… oh god, how much can I spoil," mused Baron. "Ok, my message to fans is to be excited, be open-minded because I think we have some really fun surprises, and I think we also have some awesome fan service that will make everyone happy. I'm hoping, knock on wood (taps her own head)."

Final Fantasy VII is considered one of the greatest video games ever made, and characters like Tifa have become fan favorites around the globe. It's not surprising that Baron might be a little nervous about how fans will react to Rebirth, and any potential changes that might happen to the game's narrative. While we don't know how much the game's core events will change, we already know about some pretty significant deviations, including the fact that formerly dead characters like Zack and Biggs will have roles to play.

Keeping Fans Happy

Remaking a beloved video game is always challenging. On one hand, the creators have to stay true to the heart of the original game and keep longtime fans happy, while also finding ways to appeal to newer audiences. There are a lot of expectations, and Baron tells Square Enix that's been the biggest challenge about bringing Tifa to life.

"Just navigating, doing the fans justice, and also doing myself justice in terms of relying on my own choices as an actor, and with our directors, is the fun balancing act of being a part of such a massive game with such a huge history, versus a completely new IP," said Baron.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Release Date

Fans won't have to wait much longer to see if the team behind Final Fantasy VII Rebirth managed to stick the landing; the game is set to release on February 29th. Of course, that won't be the end of the story, as Rebirth is just the second chapter in the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy. At this time, details are very slim about the next game after Rebirth, though Square Enix has moved a few events around from the 1997 game, and we know those moments will now place in the third game.

Are you nervous about the story for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth? Do you think the game will significantly deviate from the 1997 game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!