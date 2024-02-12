Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Producer Wants the Characters to Have a "Happy Ending"

The ending of the original Final Fantasy VII is somewhat bittersweet. The heroes manage to defeat Sephiroth and save the day, but not without casualties along the way. The events of that game have stuck with people for decades now, including fans and those that worked on it. In a new interview with Vandal (translated by Shinra Archaeology Department), Yoshinori Kitase revealed that he wants a "happy ending" for the characters. Kitase served as the director on the original Final Fantasy VII, and is the producer on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. While Kitase would like to end things on a bright note, he did caution that his opinion isn't the only deciding factor.

Changing destinies seems to be a key theme in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and one of its biggest mysteries. The game is the second in a planned trilogy retelling the events in the 1997 original, with the first chapter being 2020's Final Fantasy VII Remake. While Remake predominantly played out in the same way as the original game, things went way off the tracks by the end. Sephiroth's plan to change destiny was revealed, as was the presence of the mysterious Whispers, who are trying to ensure that events play out the way they're supposed to. Multiple destinies have now seemingly been changed, with both Biggs and Zack Fair being revealed alive and well.

A Happy Ending for Aerith?

All of this talk about changing fates has led to a lot of speculation about the final fate of Aerith. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will conclude with the events at The Forgotten Capital, where Aerith died in the original game. Kitase and the rest of the Rebirth developers have spent the last 4 years teasing that things could play out differently this time, as a result of all the messing around that's happening with destiny. Aerith and Zack had a romantic relationship in Crisis Core, but Zack was killed at the end of that game. Now that Zack is back among the living, it's possible he could change things to save Aerith.

Of course, Zack and Aerith already did get something of a happy ending in the original timeline. While the two were both killed, their spirits were seen reunited at the end of Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children. Given that, it's possible both of these characters could end up dead at the end of the trilogy, yet still get a happy moment with each other, and with players.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Release Date

Fans will finally have some answers to these questions at the end of the month. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will release February 29th as a timed exclusive on PlayStation 5. At this time, additional platforms have not been announced, but the game is expected to release at least on PC, just like Final Fantasy VII Remake did.

[H/T: Kotaku]