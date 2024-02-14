Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Demo Getting Improved Visuals Following Negative Feedback

Last week, Square Enix released the demo for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on PlayStation 5. While the demo had been highly-anticipated for months, reception has been a bit mixed. Many fans expressed disappointment with the visuals in particular, and it seems Square Enix heard those frustrations. This morning, the publisher announced an update for the demo, which will arrive on February 21st. Following the update's release, visual quality will improve when players choose the Performance Mode. Square Enix has also noted that these improvements "will also be applied to the full game."

The announcement can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The update to the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo scheduled for February 21st will apply improvements to the visual quality when selecting “Performance Mode” from the graphics options.



A lot of fans were surprised by the speed of this announcement, and Square Enix's willingness to listen to the community. The reality is, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is one of the year's biggest games, and there are a lot of fans that have been waiting 4 years for the story's continuation. Graphics aren't everything, but it's easy to see why some fans were less than impressed.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Demo Details

The Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo contains the first chapter of the game, "Fall of a Hero in Nibelheim." This is a flashback sequence that centers around Cloud and Sephiroth. Progress from the demo does not transfer over to the full version, but players can actually skip over the sequence in the full game if they played the demo, so they won't be forced to sit through it a second time. There's also an incentive to check out the demo, as those with save data from it will receive a few in-game extras. These include a Survival Set and a Kupo Charm. On February 21st, when the improved visuals update arrives, players will also be able to check out the Junon area, though none of that content will carry over to the full game.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Release Date

The update for the demo will be arriving about a week ahead of the release of the game itself. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is set to release February 29th on PlayStation 5. The game will be exclusive to the console, but only for three months. At that point, we'll start to learn about potential new platforms. A PC version is extremely likely, given the fact that Final Fantasy VII Remake was also released on the platform. Rebirth is the second game in a planned trilogy remaking the original Final Fantasy VII. At this time, we don't know what the third game will be called, or how long fans will have to wait for it, but considering that 4 years passed between Remake and Rebirth, we probably won't see the conclusion until 2028 at the earliest.

