Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Update Fixes Major Issue With the PS5 Game

A new Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth update has been released today via the PS5 alongside a fix that RPG needed very much. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is currently the highest rated game of the year, but not only do critics love it, consumers do as well. As a result, the game is also selling well. Things are good over at Square Enix right now, but it doesn't mean things are perfect. For example, the game, like any other game, has some issues and bugs that need to be fixed. One of the biggest examples of this thankfully has been with fixed with patch 1.030.

For whatever reason, Square Enix has not provided the full patch notes for the update, which seems focused on simply squashing bugs. And apparently many of these bugs aren't notable enough to list. What is spotlighted over on the game's official X account though is word that the patch fixes a bug that would cause progress to halt in the Can't Stop Won't Stop" side quest, which is obviously very frustrating, for completionists especially. And it also has been one of the more prominent examples of bugs in the game since launch, but it should no longer given PS5 players a problem.

"Patch 1.030 for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is now available to download," reads the tweet in question. "The patch contains fixes to bugs including the one which halted progress in the 'Can't Stop Won't Stop' side quest. Thank you for your patience and support!"

Previously, Square Enix said that a bug plaguing Platinum Trophy hunters would be fixed with the next update. It is very possible the solution to this issue is in this update, but Square Enix has not communicated as much in the post announcing the patch.

As for when the next major Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth update will release, we don't know. Square Enix has not relayed this information. This update is clearly not that, but if you notice a few less bugs while exploring the RPG, it is probably because of this update.

