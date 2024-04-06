New Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 Update Is Great News for Hardcore Fans

A new tidbit about Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 is great news for hardcore fans of the series. So far, two of some of the best games of the 2020s have been Final Fantasy 7 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The expectation is the next installment, whatever it ends up being called, will complete the hat-trick for Square Enix. A big part of what makes the aforementioned PlayStation exclusives so special is the music of each game. And the man responsible for this is series composer Nobuo Uematsu, a legendary video game composer.

Previously, and somewhat recently, Uematsu suggested he didn't have any huge projects left in him, prompting Final Fantasy fans to panic thinking he would not be returning for the next and seemingly final installment in the remake trilogy. That said, recently Nobuo Uematsu confirmed he will be returning for the next game and once again providing a soundtrack for it.

So, while Uemastu said he was "done with marathon projects" this apparently did not include Part 3, which will no doubt be a marathon project. That said, this could be his final Final Fantasy game if he is truly getting tired of these behemoth projects. Whatever the case, he says it would "be my honor" to work on this next installment.

For your average or more mainstream Final Fantasy fan, this may not be a big deal. After all, it is just the game's soundtrack. However, for hardcore fans, Uematsu and his work is a vital component. When he does stop, he will take a piece of Final Fantasy's soul with him.

As for when fans can expect the third installment, we don't know. There were four years between the first and second part, so perhaps the third part will come in 2028. This is just speculation though. If it does come out in 2028, there's a good chance it will be a cross-gen game, just like the first game ended up being.

