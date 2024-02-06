Square Enix Planning Big Development Changes

Square Enix is planning some changes to the way that it develops its games. According to reporting from Bloomberg Japan (via Gematsu), the company plans to reduce outsourcing, and instead focus on developing games in-house. There will also be more frequent quality reviews, in order to ensure that games release in the best possible condition. These changes will apparently be implemented starting in April, and the company plans to reveal more information in the spring. The end goal of these changes is to increase the company's overall profitability, which has taken a hit over the last few years.

These changes are just the latest ones announced by Square Enix. Last year, the publisher announced plans to reduce the number of games it releases each year, focusing less on smaller ones, and more on bigger titles. That announcement was met with some hesitation from fans, and concern about what it could mean for franchises like Octopath Traveler.

Problems at Square Enix

Over the last few years, Square Enix has had a number of high-profile disappointments. Games like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Final Fantasy XVI have failed to meet the company's lofty sales expectations, despite critical praise. The company has also pursued technological fads like NFTs and AI, and these moves have resulted in frustration from players. For years now, an argument has been made that the company's expectations for games are simply too high, leaving little room for error. It's possible that the restructuring at Square Enix could rein in spending a bit, and make it so that the company's games aren't so costly to develop.

Positive Signs for Square Enix

While Square Enix has had its share of issues over the last few years, the company has had some positive signs recently. Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince released as a Nintendo Switch exclusive in December, and has already surpassed one million units sold. Meanwhile, Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis has been downloaded more than 7 million times on mobile platforms and PC. That number bodes well for the game's future, given how some of the company's other mobile titles have struggled.

This year will also see high-profile releases in multiple Square Enix franchises. The biggest of these is Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, which is set to release as a timed exclusive on PS5, and will likely release on PC once that window comes to an end. Final Fantasy XIV is also getting an Xbox release, and Visions of Mana will arrive later this year. It remains to be seen whether any of these games will be the critical or commercial successes that Square Enix needs them to be, but hopefully 2024 will be the start of a good new era for the publisher!

