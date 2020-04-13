Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s Aerith Stops to Smell the Flowers in This Stunning Cosplay

Cosplay of Final Fantasy VII‘s Aerith Gainsborough, the flower peddler with a mysterious background, has practically been a staple ever since the character was first introduced in the original video game back in 1997. While the polygons of the time didn’t exactly serve as a handy reference, there was always the official art to go by. Now that Final Fantasy VII Remake is officially out on PlayStation 4, Aerith has perhaps never looked better, and that goes for the cosplay of the character as well.

Take, for example, the below cosplay of Aerith by prolific cosplayer HaneAme! Hane’s lovingly recreated the look of Final Fantasy VII Remake‘s Aerith, braid and red jacket included, and even heavily featured flowers to really drive it home. Some of it certainly appears to have digitally retouched, like the petals in the foreground, but it seems to mostly just actually be her, in cosplay, with flowers.

Here’s how Square Enix describes Final Fantasy VII Remake on its official website:

“The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy.

“In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available for PlayStation 4. It’s currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it’s known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.