Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade Reveals Fort Condor, Nero, and More in New Trailer

Today Square Enix held a live stream focused on their upcoming mobile battle royal game Final Fantasy 7: The First Solider, which had plenty of new gameplay and details to show off. That said, they held a big surprise for the end of the live stream, as before they closed out the show they revealed a brand new trailer for Final Fantasy 7: Intergrade, and it packed some huge surprises. Not only did they reveal they would be tackling Fort Condor in the trailer (and it looks amazing), but they also showed off another Summon (Ramuh), Scarlet, and Nero...yes, that Nero.

Square Enix just released the full English trailer and you can check it out in the video above.

As you might expect, once you bring in someone like Nero the calls for Vincent to show up increased 10 fold, and yes, I was one of those calling for it too. As for Fort Condor, it was a completely optional mission in the original game, so fans weren't sure if it would make the cut. Now that it has, fans are hyped to give it a go.

For those who aren't familiar, Fort Condor is a tower defense mini-game that you have to undertake to get the Huge Materia present at its location. It's also a game in the world of Final Fantasy since we've seen it referenced in previous Intergrade materials, and it's getting a modern makeover.

You can find the official description for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade below.

"As well as introducing many exciting new enhancements, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE also includes a brand-new episode featuring Yuffie as the main character. In this new adventure, play as ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as she infiltrates the shadowy Shinra Corporation to steal a powerful materia and restore glory to her homeland. Play alongside new characters and enjoy an expanded gameplay experience featuring multiple new combat and gameplay additions, bringing a new perspective to the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE story that cannot be missed."

Those who purchase Integrade on PS5 will get the full game with all the enhancements and Yuffie's new episode. Those who already purchased the game on PS4 can upgrade to PS5 and then purchase the new episode as a standalone download. Both the PS5 upgrade and standalone download will be available for PS5 on June 10th.

Are you excited for Intergrade? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things gaming and Final Fantasy with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!