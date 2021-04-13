Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade Reveals New Gameplay Details, Voice Cast, and Yuffie DLC Title

✖

Developer Square Enix today revealed the official title for the new Final Fantasy VII Remake episode featuring Yuffie as the protagonist. The episode, which will release as part of the enhanced and expanded Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for PlayStation 5 on June 10th, is officially called FF7R EPISODE INTERmission. The company also revealed the English voice cast for the new characters, and that includes Deepground's leader Weiss.

The announcement also includes some information about Yuffie's fighting style. Her Unique Ability sees her throw the iconic throwing star at enemies while attacking with long-range ninjutsu that can be augmented to be fire, ice, lightning, or wind in order to take advantage of elemental weaknesses. Another ability, Banishment, is an attack that does damage based on spent ATB. Windstorm, on the other hand, creates a gust of wind that damages enemies and pulls them towards her.

“Before you stands a rare bloom: the single white rose of Wutai...the one-and-only Yuffie!” Voiced by Suzie Yeung, Yuffie stands as the main protagonist of @FinalFantasy VII REMAKE EPISODE INTERmission. pic.twitter.com/yUHM7BZMDR — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) April 13, 2021

You can check out the newly announced English voice cast for FF7R EPISODE INTERmission below:

Suzie Yeung as the voice of Yuffie Kisaragi

Aleks Le as the voice of Sonon Kusakabe

Daman Mills as the voice of Weiss

Griffin Puatu as the voice of Zhijie

Ashley Boettcher as the voice of Nayo

David Goldstein as the voice of Billy Bob

Daniel Amerman as the voice of Polk

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is set to release for PlayStation 5 on June 10th. The original Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently available for PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular remake of the original Final Fantasy VII right here.

