Final Fantasy 7 Remake Shows Off the Best Look Yet at Red XIII

A whole bunch of new Final Fantasy VII Remake details dropped today, and there are a number of different odds and ends to examine and dissect. For starters, the upcoming video game has now shown the best look yet at Red XIII, the red, four-legged party member that talks.

In addition to a screenshot of what appears to be a cinematic from the upcoming Square Enix video game, Final Fantasy VII Remake has also shared a couple images of what appears to be Red XIII as he appears during gameplay. The biggest difference between the two, beyond simply seeing more overall of the character, is how the lighting of the latter really shows off just how red he really is.

Here’s what PlayStation has to say about the new look at Red XIII:

“What is Red XIII? As he himself says: ‘I am that which you see before you. Nothing more.’ He may look like a beast, with his red fur, sharp fangs and tail of flames, but Red XIII is as eloquent as any human. He has been captured by Shinra for use as a test subject, and is being held in Hojo’s scientific facility.”

Here’s how Square Enix describes Final Fantasy VII Remake on its official website:

“The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy.

“In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him.

“The story of this first, standalone game in the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE project covers up to the party’s escape from Midgar, and goes deeper into the events occurring in Midgar than the original FINAL FANTASY VII.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now scheduled to launch on April 10th for PlayStation 4, and was previously set to launch on March 3rd. Its timed exclusivity is still expected to end the following year. It’s currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it’s known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. It would also appear that there will be a demo released for the upcoming video game of some sort in the near future, though nothing has been officially announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.