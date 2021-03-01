Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Trading Card Game Starter Set Available Now

✖

Final Fantasy XIV continues to be one of the most popular MMOs around, and its momentum didn't slow a bit with the release of the Shadowbringers expansion, which brought another exciting chapter in the ongoing storyline and new jobs and races to the mix. Now Shadowbringers fans can see some of their favorite characters and bring a bit of that world to the tabletop with the release of the next Starter Set for the Final Fantasy Trading Card Game. The Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers 2-Player Starter Set is available now, and retails for $24.99.

The new starter set comes equipped with two new decks made up of 50 cards each and is ready for battle right out of the box. Longtime players will get 10 new Character cards exclusive to the set to add to their roster, and the set will also include a few Full Art Variants to boot, including The Crystal Exarch and Emet-Selch.

Deck 1 focuses on Earth and Lightning while Deck 2 focuses on Fire and Ice, and the artwork is as gorgeous as you've come to expect from the series.

(Photo: Square Enix)

You can find the official description of the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers 2-Player Starter Set below.

"From the critically acclaimed “FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers”, an expansion to the popular MMORPG, comes a brand-new FINAL FANTASY TCG Two Player Starter Set!

This Starter Set contains two pre-built 50 card constructed decks featuring fan favorite characters from “Shadowbringers”.

This set introduces 10 powerful new Character cards exclusive to this Starter Set that can be enjoyed by beginners as well as seasoned players. It also features Full Art Variants of “FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers” The Crystal Exarch and Emet-Selch which collectors will want to get their hands on!

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers Two-Player Starter Set includes:

Preconstructed Deck 1 (Earth/Lightning)

[13-133S] The Crystal Exarch

[13-134S] Y’shtola

[13-135S] Urianger

[13-136S] Thancred

[13-138S] The Oracle of Light

Preconstructed Deck 2 (Fire/Ice)

[13-129S] Philia

[13-130S] Ran’jit

[13-131S] Emet-Selch

[13-132S] Titania

[13-137S] Innocence

One set of rules

With one of our Two Player Starter Sets, you’ll have everything you need for two players to jump right into the FINAL FANTASY TRADING CARD GAME."

