New Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Trailer Features Tom Holland and Hannibal Buress

There’s a major expansion coming out soon for Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XIV, and the studio has shared a new trailer ahead of the expansion’s release that’s probably not the kind of ad the community was expecting. The scenes from the actual game are kept to a minimum and are replaced with Spider-Man star Tom Holland and actor and comedian Hannibal Buress instead. Holland is prepping for the release of the big Shadowbringers expansion by working out and training to become the “warrior of darkness,” but Buress isn’t quite as stressed about the release.

The trailer for Shadowbringers that’s shown above has Holland and Buress finally “playing” it at the end and shows that all the training was for nothing. Both Holland and Buress shared their own tweets about the game’s expansion and the trailer not long after it was released from their personal Twitter accounts, both tweets marked with the expected “ad” hashtag.

Edit: One of these guys is weirdly intense about video game preparation. The other one is a reasonable person. Fixed it for you. #ffxiv #Shadowbringers #ad https://t.co/aR0qnCkIwF — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) June 17, 2019

The warrior of darkness that Holland kept referencing in the video is the crux of the new Shadowbringers expansion that tasks players with becoming that warrior among other challenges and quests.

“Explore breathtaking new environments, encounter exotic new races, master exciting new jobs, and fight alongside prominent characters with the new Trust system as you embark on a new journey as the Warrior of Darkness!” Square Enix’s listing for the expansion says about its story.

Like each Final Fantasy XIV expansion before it, there’s a lot of content being added to the game with this release. There will be new jobs and a new playable race as well as more primals to take on. A new Trust system will be added along with a New Game+ feature that’ll let you revisit the start of the game but with your current level and gear. The level cap will also be increased to 80, so anyone who’s already maxed out one or several characters can keep climbing.

The official release date for Shadowbringers is July 2nd, but as we’ve been seeing more often in recent releases, you’ll be able to play the expansion early if you pre-order it. Buying the expansion early and redeeming a code will mean that you’ll get to play on June 28th instead, so you’ll have a full weekend to get ahead of everyone else. Amazon is also running a promotion for a free Black Fat Chocobo mount until July 1st.