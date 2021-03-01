Final Fantasy Trading Card Game Reveals Updated 2021 Release Schedule

✖

The Final Fantasy Trading Card Game just launched its latest Starter Deck, and it has several more releases on the 2021 calendar. The upcoming releases include a new 2 Player Starter Set and the next three major sets, which are Opus XIII: Crystal Radiance, Opus XIV: Crystal Abyss, and Opus XV. Radiance is set to release in March, while Crystal Abyss was originally set for a July release, but a new schedule update from Square Enix reveals that it's been pushed back several weeks. The upcoming 2 Player Starter Set experienced a bigger delay, as it's been pushed back from June to September.

You can check out the fully updated schedule for 2021 below.

3/5 - Boss Deck - Chaos

3/26 - OPUS XIII: Crystal Radiance

8/6: OPUS XIV: Crystal Abyss - Original release date: 16th July 2021

September: New Two Player Starter Set - Original release date: June 2021

FALL (Tentative): OPUS XV [Title TBD]

In a blog post, Square Enix explained the delay is the cause of unpredictable logistics worldwide due to the pandemic, and you can find their post below.

"Hello everyone,

We hope you are excited about the release of the FINAL FANTASY XIV Shadowbringers Starter Set later this month, and can’t wait for you to experience the formidable Chaos Boss Deck and Opus XIII: Crystal Radiance releases as well!

Unfortunately, the current situation with COVID-19 has rendered the logistics worldwide rather unpredictable and, as such, we wanted to inform you pre-emptively that certain delays may occur. Please rest assured we are doing our best to keep the disruption to a minimum, and we will provide regular updates via our official regional FFTCG channels, as needed."

(Photo: Square Enix)

It wasn't all bad news though, as we did get a look at the Opus XIII: Crystal Radiance pre-release promo, and you can check out Bhunivelze and card details below.

"This 10 CP Forward gets cheaper to cast based on each different Element you have among your Back-Ups, but doesn’t count Backups with more than one Element. If you have 5 Backups that don’t share any Element, Bhunivelze is free!"

Will you be picking up Crystal Radiance? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Final Fantasy and tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!