Final Fantasy VII Remake: Cloud Sees Major Changes to Resemble Original Character

Now that the Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary celebration has concluded – it’s time to reflect on what amazing revelations were given to us as fans and look towards the future of the franchise. With new titles on the rise, and fan favourites coming back in a big way, there is definitely a lot of excitement going on right now for the FF community.

Among the celebratory exhibitions, there were many screenshots showing off what will be different with the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake. Fans were quick to notice a much different looking Cloud Strife, with a more natural vibe to him than his original design.

The new design was attributed to several factors, according to developmental leader Naomi Hamaguchi. According to Hamaguchi, the new re-design was approved by director Tetsuya Nomura in an effort to naturalize the character a bit more without completely shying away from who he is to the franchise.

According to Siliconera, Hamaguchi also added “while Cloud may look this way, he was a dork. I believe that those of you who played the original would understand what I mean by saying he’s a dorky character.” That being said, the team is aiming for a more youthful approach to the iconic character, which will be a treat for long-time fans of the series.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently in development for the PlayStation 4.

For more about the game:

First released in 1997 on the PlayStation computer entertainment system, Final Fantasy VII is universally regarded as a hallmark title of the RPG genre. The original title received high praise for its epic storyline, unique characters, and movie sequences that utilized the most cutting-edge technology of the time. Since then, the game has sold over 11 million copies worldwide and continues to receive widespread acclaim from critics and fans around the world. The popular game has even expanded into spin-offs, films, and merchandise.

In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE.

AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra’s elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor.

Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?