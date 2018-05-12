This Sephiroth Cosplay Brings the One-Winged Angel to Life

My first gaming boyfrien … I mean, Sephiroth from the legendary Final Fantasy franchise has been an icon for the series since his first debut back with Final Fantasy VII. The Super Soldier was a source of strife for characters like Cloud (see what I did there) and a source of fangirl swooning for the game’s players (hi!). As a huge fan of this character and his story arc within the franchise, when I saw the below cosplay I couldn’t just not share it. It’s a moral obligation, you understand.

The cosplayer goes by the name “Cookie” and their entire portfolio can be seen here. And fair warning? Prepare to tank a lot of time perusing it because their skill is IMPRESSIVE. But back to Sephiroth, for obvious reasons:

From the shadow of the one wing, to that devilish smirk; Cookie definitely nailed everything that made this character almost uncomfortably desirable. But Cookie doesn’t just portray the big baddies in the franchise, they also made a stunning Prince Noctis from Final Fantasy 15 as well:

This cosplayer is too precious for words and you should definitely check out their entire portfolio! So many different fandoms they brought to life, even if I am particularly partial to the Sephiroth homage. More of their work can be found here, trust me – it’s worth it!

As for the character himself, here’s more about Sephiroth from the official Wiki page (and not just coloured by my fangirl glasses):

“Before his fall from grace, Sephiroth was one of the most lauded success stories of the Shinra Electric Power Company’s SOLDIER program. A great warrior idolized by the public and infantrymen alike for his strength and discipline in combat, Sephiroth’s many successes in the field of battle during the conflicts surrounding the Shinra Electric Power Company’s bid for global domination led to his status as a celebrity war hero and the poster boy for both the Shinra Military and the company’s SOLDIER program. Learning of his true origins drove him insane, causing him to be driven by a new desire to destroy the world.”