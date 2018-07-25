This Final Fantasy VII Sephiroth Statue Does the One-Winged Angel Justice

My first gaming boyfrien … I mean, Sephiroth from the legendary Final Fantasy franchise has been an icon for the series since his first debut back with Final Fantasy VII. The Super Soldier was a source of strife for characters like Cloud (see what I did there) and a source of fangirl swooning for the game’s players (hi!). As a huge fan of this character and his story arc within the franchise, when I stumbled upon the below statue, I couldn’t just not share it. It’s a moral obligation, you understand.

The statue itself is a Static Arts PVC collectible, and the high-end take on the character is nothing short of stunning. From the incredibly dynamic base, to his iconic look, this truly is a piece that every hardcore Sephiroth needs in their home.

Interested in adding him to your collection/ This 16.8 x 10.5 x 7.9 inch PVC batch of glory can be found right here for $399.50. You can also find him on Ebay, though for a much higher price.

As for the character himself, here’s more about Sephiroth from the official Wiki page (and not just coloured by my fangirl glasses):

“Before his fall from grace, Sephiroth was one of the most lauded success stories of the Shinra Electric Power Company’s SOLDIER program. A great warrior idolized by the public and infantrymen alike for his strength and discipline in combat, Sephiroth’s many successes in the field of battle during the conflicts surrounding the Shinra Electric Power Company’s bid for global domination led to his status as a celebrity war hero and the poster boy for both the Shinra Military and the company’s SOLDIER program. Learning of his true origins drove him insane, causing him to be driven by a new desire to destroy the world.”

Though we still don’t have a release date for when the Final Fantasy VII remake will hit shelves, the original game itself can still be enjoyed! If you haven’t experienced Sephiroth for yourself, here’s what you need to know about his adventure:

“In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE.

AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra’s elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor.

Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?”