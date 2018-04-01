Final Fantasy XIV Previews Pokemon Go-Style App for April Fool’s

Square Enix’s April Fool’s joke for Final Fantasy XIV lets players get out from behind their TVs and monitors and farm resources out in the real world with Final Fantasy XIV Online GO.

Despite how much some Final Fantasy XIV players might wish it were real, Square Enix isn’t actually adding a Pokemon Go crossover app, so you’ll have to stick to the indoors when gathering your fish and other resources. Square Enix says that the Final Fantasy XIV Online GO app would allow players to collect resources in the real world by traveling to certain locations marked by the app where trees, rocks, and other objects can be beaten down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whether it seems like a smart idea to keep players connected to the game at all times or an easy way to smash your phone against a tree, Square Enix deserves props for going all out with the production of this prank. A website was created entirely for the joke with the app’s trailer, a description of the app, and some screenshots that show what it would look like on a user’s phone.

“FINAL FANTASY XIV Online GO brings the thrilling experience of gathering to wherever you are, transforming your location into a literal hub of gathering nodes,” the description of the app reads. “With the unique combination of Square Enix’s cutting-edge software and your smartphone geolocation capabilities, you can harvest in-game resources outdoors, in the real world.”

For those who want to take their resource harvesting to the next level at the expense of their mobile devices, the new app would also have you covered with an optional tool called the Harvesting Stick. It’s essentially a selfie stick, but you can bet it’d take your resource gathering game to new heights.

“We are also working with a Japanese design company who have created a state of the art accessory for GO which we are calling the Final Fantasy XIV Online GO Harvesting Stick,” the video joked.

This Harvesting Stick is not just a plastic stick, the joke continued, and is instead a very special stick. Players attach their phone to the end of it and smash it against trees and rocks to increase their mining resource potential exponentially. You can also use it to fish, though the video shows exactly how that would work out for most people.

More on Final Fantasy XIV Online GO can be seen through the website, but don’t expect to find a release date.