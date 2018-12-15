‘Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn’ Prologue Anime Reveals a New Trailer

The anime prologue companion to the Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn expansion for the open-world game just dropped a brand new trailer to get players hyped to play the known baddie.

The above prologue – as the name suggests – is set up in a time before the main events of the base game. The anime’s purpose is to reveal all of the events that led up to him becoming the man we met and the man we will become.

The arrival the latest trailer comes at an interesting time, especially since Episode Ardyn will now be the final DLC chapter for a game that had many more stories left to tell. There were going to be even more episodes to release over the years, but with the news that the Director for the game has left Square Enix to start his own studio, the lifespan has been cut short – at least in terms of the originally planned DLC.

As far as the game itself, Final Fantasy XV is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Haven’t had a chance to play the latest Final Fantasy yet while we not-so patiently wait Final Fantasy VII Remake news? Here’s what you need to know:

“In a matter of days, the Kingdom of Lucis is to sign an armistice, ending a long and bitter conflict with Niflheim. Ahead of the ceremony, Prince Noctis, heir to the Lucian throne, sets forth from his homeland to formalize the union of states through his marriage to the Lady Lunafreya of the imperial province of Tenebrae. The offer of peace, however, is no more than a ruse to lower the Lucian shield, and the imperial army takes the crown city and its sacred crystal in one fell swoop. En route to his destination, Noctis is shocked to learn that he, his father the king, and his betrothed are believed dead. Overnight, the dream of peace has faded into a distant memory. His world crumbling around him, Noctis has naught but his resolve and his loyal companions to see him through the trials to come.