This ‘Final Fantasy’ Gladiolus Cosplay Will Make You Thirsty

Gladiolus is many things in Final Fantasy XV: A loyal friend, a fierce fighter, and in this instance – definitely easy on the eyes. Good ‘ol Gladdy looks better than ever in this incredible cosplay from Leon Chiro!

The cosplayer in question here is famed Leon Chiro who is known for his incredibly spot-on recreations of popular characters. He’s also no stranger to cosplaying this character, he’s been doing it for quite awhile now and frankly? He’s doing it damn well.

Exhibit A:

Just look at the detailing on his face with the scars and makeup sculpting. And don’t get us started on how perfect that damn qig is. Plus, he absolutely nailed the “Your daughter calls me daddy too” stare – we’re just saying.

Exhibit B:

It’s not just the attention to detail for his sculpt on him personally, but his infamous sword as well. This isn’t a cheap replica – just look at the paint detail, the engravings, and the perfect design! And finally – for those just really needing a reminder to hydrate:

You’re welcome.

