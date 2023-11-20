Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 Release Date Revealed

Over the years, Five Nights at Freddy's has become a massive franchise. In fact, FNAF recently got a movie adaptation, taking the series beyond video games (though it was far from the first attempt, considering how many short novels have also been released). However, the next piece of content for fans to wrap their hands around is going back to the digital world. Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 is a direct sequel to the original VR game, and the developers at Steel Wool Studios have announced that it's coming out very soon.

Five Nights at Freddy's Help Wanted 2 Release Date

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 releases on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR 2 on December 14. The original game also came to PC VR before a non-VR version was released for most consoles about six months after the first launch date. That version eventually made its way to Switch in 2020. It's not clear if Help Wanted 2 will follow a similar launch path, but it seems likely. After all, FNAF is a massive property, and locking a new game in the series behind virtual reality tech would be a strange choice for a team that seems to want to get its content as many platforms as possible.

Regardless, the initial version of Help Wanted 2 will continue the story that was started in the first game. Remember, the first Help Wanted had two spin-offs in FNAF: Special Delivery and FNAF: Security Breach. Help Wanted 2, on the other, directly links to the first game, so you'll probably want to have played that one before hopping into Help Wanted 2.

What is FNAF: Help Wanted 2?

As revealed in the PlayStation Blog announcing the release date, Help Wanted 2 includes six different categories of minigames -- Backstage, Fazcade, Staff Only, Food Prep, Ticket Booth, and new VR versions of FNAF: Sister Location. The team "developed many of the games so they'd be different each time you played, and we accomplished this by building an extraordinary amount of possibilities the player can be presented with."

That said, they made it clear that some of the missions will feel similar to the more curated missions players loved in the first Help Wanted. They're also taking advantage of the PSVR 2 headset in some interesting ways. The team says, "The unique features of the PSVR 2 headset has enabled us to create a more engaging horror experience through controller haptics, 3D audio, and so much more. The rumble within the headset has been hooked up to our most terrifying moments, adding a level of physicality to jumpscares not previously possible. Lastly, thanks to the PSVR 2's eye tracking system, players will have their mind read by the fortune teller, Mystic Hippo! A minigame has been built exclusively for the Playstation 5 where players can challenge her ancient powers of perception!"

Five Night at Freddy's" Help Wanted 2 releases on PlayStation 5 and PSVR 2 on December 14