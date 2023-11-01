Five Nights at Freddy's Sets Peacock Record for Most-Watched Movie

Five Nights at Freddy's is smashing records left and right, with its latest being one for Peacock. For the last eight years, Hollywood has been trying to bring Five Nights at Freddy's to life. It's one of the most popular horror games of all-time thanks to its simple, accessible approach to gameplay, but unique premise. Players monitor security cameras in an abandoned Chuck E. Cheese-esque pizzeria where the animatronic band come to life at night and attempt to kill the security guard. The game made a splash after YouTubers began playing it and had explosive reactions to the frightening jumpscares. However, it would take a long time before someone could confidently crack the code to make it a faithful, yet successful adaptation.

Although Five Nights at Freddy's has been absolutely ravaged by critics, it is being embraced by fans. It had the best domestic opening day at the box office for a video game adaptation, earned the biggest Blumhouse global opening of all-time, and much more. This is all pretty impressive when you realize it is beating out the likes of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Halloween for these types of records. It also managed to set a record for being the most-watched movie on Peacock within its first five days of release. Needless to say, we are probably going to get a bunch of sequels due to all of the commercial success.

You can view all the records below:

Blumhouse and Universal Pictures' Five Nights at Freddy's has become Peacock's most-watched film or series ever in its first five days on the streaming platform, surpassing previous record-holders Halloween Ends, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Bel-Air and The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

The film opened day-and-date on Oct. 27 and has been the most-watched entertainment title across all genres since its debut, and is now the biggest opening ever for a film on Peacock through five days.

Five Nights at Freddy's smashed box office records, opening at $132.7 million globally to become the biggest horror film opening of 2023, as well as the biggest Blumhouse global opening of all time. In the U.S., the film earned $80 million and is Blumhouse's 19th film to open No. 1 at the domestic box office, becoming the second biggest opening weekend of all time for a film based on a video game behind only Illumination's The Super Mario Bros. Movie and is the biggest opening weekend for a horror film directed by a woman.

As of right now, no sequels have been officially been announced, though one is teased at the end of this film. It's unclear exactly where the story could go, but there are a plethora of games to pull from.