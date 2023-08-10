New Five Nights at Freddy's Game Announced

A new Five Nights at Freddy's game is on the way. Today, Funko Games announced Five Nights at Freddy's FightLine, a new "collectible battle board game" that will be released exclusively at GameStop. The game will feature players building teams of robots that battle each other for control of Freddy's Pizzeria. Confirmed for the game are characters like Freddy Fazbear, Chica the Chicken and Foxy the Pirate, with the full game having 20 characters. Each character has their own unique abilities, although gameplay details are still unknown. Each robot will be represented by a figurine that comes in one of two types of product – a Premier Set and individual Character Packs sold in blind boxes.

The Five Nights at Freddy's franchise is a popular video game series focused on survival horror elements. While the locale and plot of the games differ, they generally involve trying to stay one step ahead of killer animatronic robots who come to life in a kid's pizza/arcade at night. Despite the violent and horror driven nature of the games, the franchise has a relatively young fanbase, driven in part by the game's popularity among certain streamers and YouTubers. A movie based on the franchise starring Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lilliard is due to be released later this year.

Five Nights at Freddy's unsurprisingly has been featured in a number of tabletop adaptations, including two games developed by Funko Games that were published in the past two years.

Five Nights at Freddy's FightLine is set to be released on October 1st ahead of the movie's release. The Premier Set costs $19.99, while individual Character Packs cost $4.99. Notably, this game will only be released at GameStop.