Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Gets First Update After Ruin DLC Release

A substantial new update for Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach has today been released. At the end of this past month, the long-awaited Ruin DLC for Security Breach was finally let loose after having previously been unveiled in the first half of 2022. And while Ruin was largely well-received from fans, Steel Wool Studios has now pushed out a new update that should improve the add-on a bit more.

As of this moment, the latest patch for Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is downloadable and looks to mainly fix a variety of problems that have come about in the wake of Ruin releasing. Although the majority of the fixes for this patch are tied to Ruin, others have been made for the base game. Additionally, Steel Wool Studios has also provided a workaround that has led to some players experiencing black screens during cinematic sequences.

You can get a look at the full patch notes for this new FNAF: Security Breach update down below.

We’ve been getting reports of players experiencing black screens during in-game cinematics and jump scares. This is due to a corrupted settings file, and there is a simple workaround!

Ensure that all mods are fully uninstalled

Make sure to enable ‘Hidden files and folders’ on your PC

Head to C:\Users\%USERNAME%\AppData\Local\fnaf9\Saved\SaveGames

Delete or remove “PlayerSettingsSlot.sav” from folder

This will simply reset your in-game settings. Your save files should not be affected.

If this issue still persists, please kindly contact us at www.steelwoolstudios.com/contact with more information.

Security Breach – Base Game

Added “only on SB” to the description of the Reticle option in the General Settings, since this option only affects the base game



Added more time for the roll out texts in the credits to be displayed on screen



Updated the contact information in the EULA



Fixed an issue where deleting a game slot and then creating a new save on top will not save the player’s location or in-game time



Fixed an issue where the ‘Continue’ button still appears in the Main Menu despite deleting their most recent save



Fixed an issue where players will be placed at the start of a new game if they select continue after deleting their most recent save



Fixed an issue where the flashlight respawned at the recharge station in the ‘Let There Be Light’ mission after retrying



Fixed an issue where Chica will stray from her intended path toward food courts during the ‘Showtime’ mission



Fixed an issue where Lil MM’s footsteps could be heard continuously throughout the Loading Dock missions



Fixed an issue where Chica’s guitar solo animation was out of sync



Fixed an issue where Freddy did not lip-sync along with his lines after the Daycare mission



Fixed an issue where getting Freddy out right in front of the Mazercise vent allowed players to call Freddy into Glamrock Monty’s Boss Battle



Fixed an issue where the ‘Quit Arcade’ button on Balloon World’s main menu does not highlight when selected

RUIN DLC