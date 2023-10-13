Five Nights at Freddy's Director Teases Franchise Character Hidden From Marketing

Five Nights at Freddy's will apparently feature a surprise character that has been intentionally hidden from the marketing. Hollywood is hot on video game adaptations right now, which may come as a surprise as that was not the move many years ago. For years, the genre has been plagued with bad video game adaptations that aren't faithful to the source material and try to condense a 10 – 20 hour game into 2 hours. However, more and more creatives are cracking the code by either telling new stories using elements from the games or by using television to give the stories the time they deserve. One of the movies that has been in the works for years now is Five Nights at Freddy's, it has been a movie that has seen multiple writers and directors come and go, but now it's finally almost here.

Some fans have complained that we have seen a bit too much of the movie already. There has been quite a bit of marketing for Five Nights at Freddy's already and fans are worried that they've given away some of the best parts. This isn't an uncommon trend when it comes to marketing movies and is something fans have criticized with regards to other franchises. However, director Emma Tammi confirmed during a New York Comic-Con panel there are still some surprises. There is a character that fans will recognize in the film that has been hidden from the marketing thus far. As for who that could be, it's anyone's guess.

"Well, I will say there's one FNAF character that we have not yet revealed in any of the teasers or trailers. So, that's something to look forward to."

We won't have to wait long to find out, though. The film is just a couple of short weeks away and fans will be able to watch it on Peacock as soon as it releases, so you won't have to wait for a convenient showtime at the theater unless you really want to see it on the big screen.

Five Nights at Freddy's Director Talks Making a Movie for the Fans

During the same panel, Emma Tammi noted that she played the game after having her first meeting about the movie and quickly understood its potential. She also noted that they knew they wouldn't be able to fit every single thing from the games into the film, but everyone was committed to making sure it delivered on fan service.

"I started doing a deep dive right after my first call with Jason and started playing the game immediately," said Tammi. "I was like oh my god like the atmosphere of this world and the nostalgia that it was like triggering for me of creepy animatronics that I had seen as a kid. Like this is a no brainer for a horror film. This is a cinematic feast. So I was super, super stoked to take it on. But we were trying to pull in elements of the lore that with Scott felt like really right for this specific film. Obviously the lore is vast and we couldn't include everything. So having his guidance on what he really felt was gonna speak to the fans and as you say, be a movie for the fans, was huge. But then like every department, and of course Jim Henson's Creature Shop was looking for opportunities to make it totally authentic to FNAF and also pull in Easter eggs and pull in little details that we knew were just going to make it rich and and hopefully every frame of this film has things to unpack and savor throughout."