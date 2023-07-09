Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Physical Release Announced for Nintendo Switch

A physical release for Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach has been announced for Nintendo Switch, and surprisingly will be available quite soon! Listings for the horror game have gone live on Amazon and Best Buy, and list a July 11th release date. The Switch version will retail for $39.99 and, like the other versions, will be accompanied by a sheet of stickers. The game has been available on the eShop since March, but Switch has a lot of users that prefer physical releases over digital, and they should be pretty happy about this news!

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach can be pre-ordered from Amazon right here, or Best Buy right here. A $129.99 Collector's Edition is also available, and can be found right here.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach is the most recent game in the FNAF franchise. While the Switch version just released this year, the game debuted on PlayStation platforms in late 2021. It's hard to say what took so long, but with the Five Nights at Freddy's live-action movie set to release on October 27th, the timing is pretty perfect. It definitely makes sense to have the most recent game readily available on store shelves for when the movie releases.

In Security Breach, players take on the role of a boy named Gregory that has been trapped in Freddy Fazbear's Mega Pizzaplex. As with other games in the series, players must avoid murderous animatronics as they attempt to survive the night. The animatronics in the Pizzaplex have all gotten "glamrock" makeovers, including Freddy Fazbear. In an interesting twist, Freddy actually helps the protagonist in this game, as Gregory is able to hide inside the animatronic, using it to sneak past some enemies. The sticker sheet included with the physical release will feature images of the game's characters, including Glamrock Freddy, Sun, Moon, and Montgomery Gator.

Do you plan on checking out the physical release for Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach? Are you excited about the FNAF movie? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T: Nintendo Everything]