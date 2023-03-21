Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Adds Marvel's The Gifted Star Kat Conner Sterling

Actress Kat Conner Sterling is the latest to officially join Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's adaptation. Conner Sterling's previous work includes the Netflix film A Week Away, but she might also be familiar to fans of the Marvel TV series The Gifted, as she appeared in the episode "teMpted." Rumors began to circulate about Conner Sterling's involvement in the movie back in January, but her casting was officially confirmed today by Deadline. At this time, Conner Sterling's exact role in the film has not been confirmed.

Conner Sterling will join a cast that includes Matthew Lillard, Josh Hutcherson, and Mary Stuart Masterson. Lillard will be playing William Afton, the film's villain, while Hutcherson is playing Mike Schmidt, the security guard from the first Five Nights at Freddy's game. Like Conner Sterling, Masterson's role in the movie has yet to be revealed.

The Five Nights at Freddy's series began in 2014, and has seen a number of releases over the last nine years. The series has a faithful fanbase, and series creator Scott Cawthon has been trying to get a live-action film made for several years now. The first game in the series centers on a security guard that begins working at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, where the animatronics come to life late at night. The player's goal is to survive using the various security devices at their disposal. Despite its simple premise, the series has a very deep lore, and it will be interesting to see how faithful the film will be.

Some video game adaptations have played fast and loose with their source material, but Five Nights at Freddy's fans have reason to feel optimistic. After all, series creator Scott Cawthon is closely involved with the adaptation, and has final cut on the film. Hollywood has been taking video game adaptations a lot more seriously over the last few years, and this would all seem to bode well for the FNAF movie!

