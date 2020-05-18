Flea Madness Announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Next year, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X owners will have an interesting new multiplayer melee game to look forward to in the form of Flea Madness. Oddly enough, the game doesn't actually feature fleas. Instead, players take on the role of bug-like aliens as they must eat or be eaten! Players can choose from a number of various alien species, each with their own different advantages and disadvantages. According to developer Missset, the game will even give players some freedom to customize their creature's abilities, as well. The name of the game is moving fast to avoid opponents and stay on top of the food chain!

The more players eat, the more that the game's various species evolve. As each species evolves, they can become bigger and much more menacing. Flea Madness will feature two different types of multiplayer modes: team-based, and flea-for-all. Throughout the game's maps, players will find "food-insects" which grant various power-ups, but can also result in negative effects, if players aren't careful. Food-insects can increase the player's speed, or grant invisibility, but they can also cause the controls to reverse, or slow the player down.

The game's various maps will provide players with plenty of places to hide before attacking their prey, so there's a stealth element to the gameplay, as well. Flea Madness takes place from a third-person perspective, which should give players a better opportunity to take-in the game's delightfully disgusting designs!

Despite the game's odd title, Flea Madness looks like a multiplayer game with a lot of promise. With the game's speed, it's not hard to imagine how quickly things could become chaotic, and that could prove a lot of fun. Flea Madness is set to release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in 2021, but those interested in trying the game now can check out the game's open beta on PC.

Does Flea Madness look like the kind of multiplayer game you might enjoy? Do you plan on checking out the game on PS5 or Xbox Series X? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

