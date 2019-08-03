For Honor Update Releases New Hero for Pass Holders

For Honor’s latest update is now out which means that players online are already facing the wrath of the Jormungandr, a new hero who belongs to the Viking faction. This hero comes in both male and female variants, each with their unique names and appearances, but both excel at the same thing by maintaining an unrelenting tempo during a fight. The Jormungandr is out now for those who own the Year 3 Pass, but everyone else will have their shot at the fighter in just under a week.

Ubisoft’s release of the new hero follows its reveal from July when it dropped the trailer above to preview the hero’s dramatic entrance. Gretar and Hulda are male and female fighters who make up this release, each of them wielding a hammer fit for quick, high-damage attacks.

When the hero was first revealed, Ubisoft shared some limited details on what it was capable of. The patch notes which accompanied this hero-releasing update offered more insight into the Jormungandr’s areas of expertise.

“The Jormungandr are fearsome warriors who excel at whittling the opponent’s stamina,” the patch notes said. “Wielding the mighty war hamarr, they cull the weak with their unbalancing attacks.”

The more detailed parts of the patch notes shared specifics on how difficult the hero would be to master and how players should consider using them in a fight.

Jormungandr

Difficulty: Medium Disabler, Harasser Unrelenting Attacks

Special abilities High Damage on opponents who are out of stamina Good at trading blows and initiating the fight Their enhanced Light Attacks are not interruptible when blocked



The other notable part of the update was that it released a new map to go along with the Viking hero. This map is called Storr Stronghold, and you’ll only find it in the game’s Breach playlist.

“Storr Stronghold stands sentry over the seas,” the patch notes read. “This Viking fortress was built on the site of an old trelleborg fort that had burned to the ground. It is a massive stone structure with broad turrets that honor Viking tradition. The high walls that hug the ocean shoreline make any assault a brutal affair for attackers.”

Jormungandr is available now to anyone who owns the Year 3 Pass. Those who don’t have that will have to wait until August 8th when they can buy the hero for 15,000 Steel.