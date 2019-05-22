Get the Forbidden Sky Board Game for Only $19

Forbidden Sky: Height of Danger was released in 2018 as the third installment in Gamewright’s popular “Forbidden” series behind Forbidden Island and Forbidden Desert. This time, you and your friends will be working together as a team to investigate a mysterious platform that floats at the center of a powerful lightning storm. It even involves constructing a real electrical circuit to “launch” a cool toy rocket with sound and light effects.

The bottom line is that Forbidden Sky sounds like a lot of fun, and you really can’t go wrong for only $18.85 (53% off), which is an all-time low price by a mile. You’ll find that deal right here on Amazon while it lasts. If you want to complete the set, Forbidden Island and Forbidden Desert are also available and priced in the $18 range. The official description for Forbidden Sky reads:

“Soar to dizzying heights in this electrifying adventure! works as a team to uncover a mystical power platform that floats at the center of a savage lightning Storm. Connect a circuit of cables to launch a secret rocket – all before you are electrocuted or blown off the bridge and plummet below. Its a high-wire balancing act that will test your team’s capacity for courage and cooperation. One false step and you all could be grounded…permanently!”

The box includes:

37 tiles

36 cards

32 circuit components

13 meter clips

6 wooden pawns

1 storm meter

1 storm meter stand 1 starting grid

1 rocket

Rules of Play

