Fornite Mobile Makes Over 2 Million a Day Since Season 5 Began

Now that Fortnite is a billion dollar franchise, the team over at Epic Games are on the prowl to make their online experience even better! With the Battle Royale mode being so easily accessible thanks to crossplay capabilities and even a Nintendo Switch version, the mobile version is even more enticing! Apparently it’s so enticing, it earns 2 million dollars a day since the studio debuted Season 5!

Thanks to a new report from SensorTower, we’ve got an idea about how much this game makes – which is insane, especially when looking at the Mobile version’s numbers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

From March 15th until July 11th, the usual amount of money spent in-game for Fortnite Mobile averaged out to 1.2 million dollars. That being said, once Season 5 began, Epic Games so a stark increase in that number! Since Season 5 kicked off, the amount of revenue earned has jumped up to 2 million dollars a day, which is a 12% increase than the previous average.

So how much as Fortnite Mobile amassed since it launched this year? Since it launched, the mobile version has earned over 150 million dollars since launched, and it’s not even available for Android devices yet! Imagine how much that number will grow when it’s available for the other poplar mobile device choice?

Currently, the highest amount the mobile adaptation of the game has made in a single day is 3 million dollars! But again, that’s expected to spike exponentially as the accessibility of the game continues to grow.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. It is slated for an Android release, though we still don’t have a release date at this time other than “coming soon.”

The studio has previously released that it will be slated for a Summer launch, so an announcement really could come at any time. Until then, iOS users can continue to go ham on other players while also unlocking limited time only birthday cosmetic items to celebrate the game turning one year old!

What do you think about the numbers Fortnite Mobile has racked in? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!