‘Fortnite’ Working On Account Merging for PlayStation Crossplay

Until today, PlayStation 4 Fortnite players couldn’t play with their friends on the Xbox One console. Now that Sony has confirmed that crossplay is now in their sites and the beta test going live today ahead of the Battle Royale game’s Season 6 debut, Epic Games is working on a few solutions for those that may have created several accounts in order to play with friends.

The team took to their official Twitter account for the game to talk about the available options they are working on following the announcement of PlayStation joining the Pro-Crossplay team:

Videos by ComicBook.com

For players who created an extra account to play Fortnite on multiple console platforms, we’re working on two things: — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 26, 2018

The two solutions they came up with are as follows:

1) An account-merging feature to combine Battle Royale purchases, coming in November.

2) Enabling unlinking a console from one Fortnite account, and relinking to another Fortnite account. Coming in a few days.

Though the merging feature won’t be here in time for Season 6, it does look like the second option will be available here shortly. Since crossplay has been something that Fortnite has always been known for and has been fighting for with PlayStation for quite some time now, it’s fantastic to see that they’ve got a plan in place to accommodate the workarounds that players have come up with when the cross-platform block was still in place between Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

In case you missed it, the team announced earlier today their plans to make crossplay with their platform a reality, beginning with the Battle Royale adventure. In their most recent blog post, they mentioned “The first step will be an open beta beginning today for Fortnite that will allow for cross platform gameplay, progression and commerce across PlayStation 4, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Mac operating systems. We see the beta as an opportunity to conduct thorough testing that ensures cross-platform play is best on PlayStation, while being mindful about the user experience from both a technical and social perspective.”

They added, “For 24 years, we have strived to deliver the best gaming experience to our fans by providing a uniquely PlayStation perspective. Today, the communities around some games have evolved to the point where cross-platform experiences add significant value to players. In recognition of this, we have completed a thorough analysis of the business mechanics required to ensure that the PlayStation experience for our users remains intact today, and in the future, as we look to open up the platform.”

As for Fortnite, Season 6 officially kicks off tomorrow! Are you ready?