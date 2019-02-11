‘Fortnite’ Adding New Infantry Rifle

With the newest update only a couple days away, Epic Games has revealed a new weapon coming to Fortnite Battle Royale. The in-game message that players encounter upon loading the title has been updated, and it shows off the Infantry Rifle, which comes with a description that reads: “Infantry Rifle – Classic design meets new combat style.”

While the new weapon may look a bit outdated, it is expected to carry some serious power with it. Bearing a resemblance to the in-game Hunting Rifle, it is unknown if the Infantry rifle will offer a similar firing style, or if it will in fact be more akin to the assault rifles featured in Fortnite.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s likely that the Infantry Rifle will be added to Fortnite upon the arrival of update v7.40, but that is speculation at this point. What will be included in the update, however, is the following:

“Did you complete your 10 weekly Challenges and are looking for more? We have you covered! Starting with the v7.40 release, all players will have access to new, additional Overtime Challenges. Complete these Challenges by the end of the Season to unlock 5 new rewards including the Valentine Wrap and Vines Contrail.

Double XP Weekends Did you complete your 10 weekly Challenges and are looking for more? We have you covered! Starting with the v7.40 release, all players will have access to new, additional Overtime Challenges. Complete these Challenges by the end of the Season to unlock 5 new rewards including the Valentine Wrap and Vines Contrail.

Featured Island Frenzy We’re celebrating the brilliance of our community creators with a rotating set of featured islands, appearing in Fortnite Creative… Every. Single. Day. The Featured Island Frenzy will start on February 12 and end on February 22. Show your support by jumping into Creative each day and playing with friends.

Competitive Announcing the “Share the Love” Competitive Series. We will run several placement matches on the weekend of February 9 and 10, placing top performers directly into the higher divisions based on their performance. Some new features in the tournament system will be used during the “Share the Love” Competitive Series with more unlocking with the v7.40 update.



Fortnite v7.40 is set to arrive on February 12th for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile players.

What do you think about the Infantry Rifle? Do you believe it will act more like the Hunting Rifle, or will it follow in the footsteps of the assault rifles? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, FortniteINTEL!