Fortnite Adds New Rift-to-Go Item

The latest update, after a few delays, for Fortnite is now here and comes bearing a swanky new item for players to take with them into the world of Battle Royale! Epic Games teased the new Rift-to-Go item earlier this week and now we’ve got a brand new video showing off exactly how it works!

“Escape danger or dive into it! The Rift-To-Go is any player’s ace in the hole, creating a Rift for themselves and allies. Be careful that no enemies follow you through.” So how does the Rift-to-Go work exactly? Epic breaks it down:

Rift-To-Go added.

Rift-To-Go is a portable Rift that can be carried in inventory and deployed immediately.

When activated, you are teleported into the sky and placed in skydiving mode.

The Rift will remain at the location it was deployed for 10 seconds, allowing other players to use it.

Epic rarity. Drops in stacks of 1 with a max stack size of 2.

Can be found in chests, Vending Machines, Supply Drops and Loot Llamas.

Given how popular the port-a-fort items were when they were first added and the fact that this was a concept design by fans on Reddit long before it made its way into the game makes this a very exciting addition to Epic Games’ Battle Royale mode.

But it’s not just about a new weapon, it’s about a few key changes as well. Here’s what was nerfed, buffed, and all around just plain ‘ol fixed:

Pump Shotgun equip time has been shortened from 0.96 seconds to 0.88 seconds.

Double Barrel shotgun now has a spread reduction of 15% while crouched.

Clingers will now only explode when their fuse has expired. Clingers will no longer explode if the object they are attached to is destroyed. They will be affected by gravity and fall until they stick to another object or their fuse expires.

Impulse Grenade max stack size increased from 8 to 9.

Bouncers now need line of sight of a player to activate.

Bug Fixes

Damage Traps will now properly affect enemy players who are within their range.

Remote Explosives now damage everything in their radius that can be destroyed.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS and select Android devices. Happy gaming!