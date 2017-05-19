New Fortnite Portal Hints at Alien Crossover

✖

Fortnite’s latest crossover may be with the Alien movies and appears to specifically involve the Xenomorph creature, a collab which would easily be one of the game’s most innovative ones yet if it plays out as people now expect. A new portal opened up on the island just as it has for past cosmetic crossovers with leaks and datamines pointing to the product of this one being a male skin with a built-in emote. The eerie sounds coming from the portal have convinced many that it’ll bring an Alien skin into the game.

You can hear those sounds yourself in the video below from Fortnite dataminer HYPEX who shared it on Twitter Wednesday morning. While some suspected it might be a DOOM teaser which would also make sense given that the entire season has been themed around hunters and related characters, the growls and screeches heard in the teaser point more strongly towards an Alien crossover.

The portal is referred to as the “Kepler” portal, according to HYPEX. Portals like these are usually followed soon after by more teasers, so it shouldn’t be long before we see these hints come to fruition and whatever is to come is added.

If the crossover does bring an Alien skin, perhaps a Xenomorph, the addition may finally answer a question players have had about an upcoming skin. Info from the game’s files has indicated that a new skin classified as an extra-large cosmetic with a distinct animation would be added soon, but the only one of those that we know of to date has been Thanos, a cosmetic only around for an extremely limited time. Players have been trying to find out which skin might fit the qualifiers of being that size and having a unique animation with both of those requirements easily satisfied should this be a Xenomorph skin.

Such a skin would also complete a set of sorts for many people since Fortnite already has a Predator skin. That cosmetic was added back in January after the Predator character was first featured as a boss in the game and a cosmetic that’s perfectly in-line with the season’s themes. The Xenomorph skin would accomplish the same goals and may also be a boss of sorts, though there hasn’t been indications of that happening like there were with the Predator crossover.